Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game at Texas A&M.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “I thought our kids competed and played with great emotion against LSU. They didn’t operate with enough precision in any facet of the game to defeat a team of their caliber and obviously they’re having a fantastic season. Coach (Ed) Orgeron is doing an unbelievable job.
“We’ve had a great couple of days of practice in preparation for Texas A&M. We know it’s going to be a very challenging game in a hostile road environment against a well-coached and talented team.”
What are the similarities and difference between Texas A&M this year and last year?
Moorhead: “I think obviously there’s a couple of co-coordinators but coach (Jimbo) Fisher calls the plays. They have a big, strong and physical offensive line. Their running back has been in flux a little bit. (Kellen) Mond is operating at a very high level. (Jace) Sternberger is gone but they have some nice tight ends and their receivers are very, very strong.
“I think coach (Mike) Elko is one of the top defensive coordinators in the country. They kind of mix up what they’re trying to do in the coverage structure relative to what they’re playing behind their pressures. For the most part it’s been very similar and their special teams have always been solid.”
Texas A&M has used Kellen Mond more in the running game lately. What sort of challenges does that present with a quarterback that will run?
Moorhead: “You have to defend the entire width and length of the field for designed runs and certainly with his scrambles, anything by improvisation. You saw a couple of things in the Ole Miss game where they ran some outside zone-read plays that were very nice. He’s good enough as a pocket passer but when you add the aspect of defending him in the running game that makes it even more difficult to defend.”
How well do you think your team is tackling at this point in the season?
Moorhead: “I thought we were making steady progress up until the Tennessee game. I thought we took a minor step back there. But as I mentioned earlier, I thought against LSU we played with a lot more emotion and energy and our tackling got a lot better.
“You replace all four guys up front and three of the four guys on the back end and we had a state of flux at the linebacker position so we knew we were going to have to develop and get better as the season went along. I thought LSU was a step in a positive direction.”
What do you think of the Auburn-LSU match-up this weekend?
Moorhead: “It’s going to be a heck of a game. They’re two very well-coached teams with exciting offenses that kind of go about it a different way. They have big, strong, physical defensive lines and guys in the back seven that can really run so it should be a heck of a match-up.”
Were you able to witness wounded veteran Matt Zajac being honored this past Saturday and if so, what was that moment like from the sideline?
Moorhead: “We were in the middle of a timeout – I think we might’ve been on offense – and I kind of looked over and anytime you see a guy that served our country that’s made that sacrifice go on and get up out of that (wheel)chair and take a few steps really keeps things in perspective. It helps you understand that there’s a lot of people out there that have given their all for us. You just feel a great debt of gratitude to the people in our armed services.”
What has been your biggest issues with consistency on the offensive side of the ball?
Moorhead: “That was kind of a theme after the game on Sunday and heading into the week. It hasn’t been our ability to but our consistency to. At the quarterback position, certainly we’ve had guys in and out of there but have kind of settled in with Garrett (Shrader) and we’re going to get him rolling there.
“We ran the ball well to start the season but we’ve taken a little step back and I think some of that might have to do with who we’re playing and injuries. But we’ve taken some positive steps forward in the pass game.
“I think part of consistency comes down to game-planning, practicing during the week with great effort and execution and when the plays are dialed up on Saturday there’s not a whistle or a do-over or a lifeguard on duty like there is at practice where you re-spot the ball and do it again. You have to get it right in terms of elevating our level of consistency.”