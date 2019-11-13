Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Alabama.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “I’m very excited to be coming off of a road win in the SEC against Arkansas. We had a very productive bye week in terms of practice, program development and recruiting. I’m certainly very excited to play an opponent of Alabama’s caliber this Saturday.”
What do you remember about Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields when he was committed to you at Penn State?
Moorhead: “We watched the film and got in touch with the coach down there at Harrison and discussed Justin, not just as a player but as a person. Justin’s parents, Pablo and the family, are awesome people. What we look for in a quarterback in our system, Justin is a guy that can beat you with his brains, his arm and his legs. We saw those things a little bit on film because he really wasn’t a full-time starter prior to coming to camp that season.
“But you saw all those things at camp and his play on the field kind of backed that up. All the family is great and I’m happy for his success. I know coach (Ryan) Day is doing a good job with him.”
Did Fields come to camp at Penn State and what popped out to you about him?
Moorhead: “It was a prospect camp going into his junior year. When he committed to us, that was great. I think that was after the Iowa game in ‘16 if I’m not mistaken.”
What is your evaluation of Alabama’s defense?
Moorhead: “I think coach (Pete) Golding and coach (Nick) Saban do a tremendous job with the defense. They’re talented at all three levels. The two defensive ends compliment each other and Raekwon (Davis) is a force in the middle. The two young linebackers, you can see them improving and getting better every game. The safeties are corners, I think (Patrick) Surtain and (Trevon) Diggs are great cover guys that feel comfortable playing a lot of press.
“They’re multiple with a lot of three down and four down. They pattern match coverages as good as anyone I’ve seen in 21 years. Outside of the anomaly of the LSU game, they’ve been very, very effective and stingy on defense.”
Do you try to do something different when you’re playing Alabama to catch them off guard?
Moorhead: “Yards and points are hard to come by when you look at them because of personnel, scheme and how they’re coached. You’re always looking for something to move the chains and get a first down and when you get into scoring range, you want to get touchdowns and not field goals.
“I think the trick of it is you want to do something new and creative but you don’t want to go too far outside of the construct of your base scheme where you’re confusing your own kids. With what you do, you’re trying to find creative ways within your system because on top of being skilled and well coached, I think they’re also a unit that doesn’t beat themselves. You can’t turn it over and you’ve got to find a way to create explosive plays.”
What is Erroll Thompson’s greatest attribute?
Moorhead: “I think his football intelligence, even keeled demeanor and the way he elevates the level of play for the people around him. He’s like having another coach on the field. He prepares well during the week. During the game you seem him play with a high amount of energy and passion. He’s a very sound tackler. Obviously being a captain and having the vote of his teammates kind of backs that up.”
Is Thompson a guy that leads by example more so than vocally?
Moorhead: “I’d say that but he picks his moments. I think that’s what makes him an effective leader. Certainly he’s a guy when you look at punctuality, accountability on and off the field, in the weight room and his daily approach, I think when you talk to young guys about who to model yourself after and what type of behaviors to mimic, you look at Erroll across the board on and off the field. He provides a tremendous example for our young players.”
What have you seen from Alabama tailback Najee Harris?
Moorhead: “If you look at the last game towards the tail end of it in the third and fourth quarters, he started getting some more carries. I thought he was a guy that was running with a bunch of physicality and confidence. He has the ability to makes some people miss. He’s a great, talented runner. He runs behind his pads and falls forward for positive yards but also has the speed and athleticism to break a long gain. Watching his development has been very impressive.”
Alabama missed 25 tackles during the LSU game. How do you coach your team up for all those missed tackles?
Moorhead: “Speaking for our own team during the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday portions of practice, we have a tackling circuit where there are four stations and guys rotate around to work on different fundamentals and techniques. During the course of practice, it’s thud technique where you’re not tackling to the ground but you want to make sure the guys are in a good, bent-kneed position where they’re firing their hands up and turning the hips and not just tagging off.
“You want to make sure you’re replicating the act of tackling as much as possible without actually bringing a guy to the ground. It is difficult over the course of the season, particularly with the amount of injuries that we’ve had.”