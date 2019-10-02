Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' open date.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “We’re certainly disappointed with our loss against a very good Auburn team on the road. We’re utilizing this bye week to work on fundamentals and technique and younger player development. We’re getting healthy and recharging physically and mentally and then getting on the road recruiting. I look forward to getting back on Sunday and beginning our preparations for Tennessee.”
What’s your take on Auburn after playing them?
Moorhead: “They’re recruiting incredibly well and have a bunch of talent on the team. I think coach (Gus) Malzahn on offense and coach (Kevin) Steele on defense do a real good job putting their kids in position to be successful. I think they’re physical, athletic and talented across the board. I think the young quarterback is playing at a high level and are ranked one of the top teams in the country for a reason. They’re very, very impressive.”
How tough is Auburn’s defensive front?
Moorhead: “No. 5 the (Derrick) Brown kid is as good as I’ve seen in 21 years. He’s a real physical presence inside. He’s incredibly athletic for his size. You just go across the front four and all their (line)backers can run. I think they were giving up 89 yards per game rushing or 15 or 16 points and they’re a big reason why.”
What ways have you seen strength coaches energize the team on game day?
Moorhead: “I think it depends on the individual. Starting in the locker room, some guys play music and some guys do it during stretch. I think it just carries over from the weight room. I don’t know if there’s anything incredibly unique or different relative to the guys that I’ve been around in my career. They kind of all have their own niche.
“I think it’s in their nature. Strength coaches are passionate and fiery and I think that’s something that brings excitement and energy to the pregame.”