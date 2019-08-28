Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' game against Louisiana.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “I think we had a tremendous preseason camp. I’m very excited for the opportunity to play in the Superdome against a quality opponent. We’ve got some new faces on both sides of the ball and special teams and we’re excited to see how they play together as a football team.”
Kody Schexnayder was voted as a team captain. If you had a vote, why would you vote for him?
Moorhead: “If you were to cast a vote for the ultimate teammate, it would be him. He doesn’t really play a significant or primary role in terms of on the field production but he loves his teammates and loves Mississippi State. He’s very positive and very encouraging. He’s just a guy that the team gravitates towards. He has a lot of energy and brings a lot of positivity and juice at practice.”
Why do you think the team has gravitated towards Tommy Stevens?
Moorhead: “I think he’s got a great personality. First and foremost, I think he’s very humble. He came in with a low sense of entitlement and let his work speak for itself. The guys saw how he worked in the weight room and how he was doing in the throwing during the summer and certainly into camp how he performed.
“I think combination of his intangibles allowed the team to very quickly see the type of leader and the type of player that he is.”
Where do things stand with Keytaon Thompson after meeting with him earlier in the week?
Moorhead: “We met again and he’s still exploring his options and kind of seeing what’s out there and what’s best for him in terms of his remaining eligibility. We’re scheduled to get together again either today or tomorrow and see where things are. We’re leaving it open-ended and continue to have very positive discussions in ultimately what would help him make a decision that’s best for him and his future.”
Is there any update on Kareem Walker?
Moorhead: “We’re inching a little bit closer. I think there will be some finality of it toward the end of the week. Come Friday, we’ll have a much better idea. I wish I had more to say but it’s just not available right now.”
What’s the biggest difference in your program from Year 1 to Year 2?
Moorhead: “I think it’s familiarity with our players, with our university and with the conference. Quite frankly, the familiarity with the expectation level that we have for them. They’ve increased knowledge and understanding of what we do. Not just the what’s but the how’s and the why’s.”
What were your conversations like with Stevens when he was in the transfer portal?
Moorhead: “With one year of eligibility remaining, Tommy made the best decision for him to give himself an opportunity to succeed this year and succeed in the future. I think as he went on a couple of other official visits, saw what else was out there and then came to Mississippi State.
“I think his familiarity with our offensive scheme, his familiarity with me and his ability to compete for a job were the things that probably ended up leading him to Starkville.”
What do you remember about your college season opener as a quarterback?
Moorhead: “My first game action was when I came in at halftime against Columbia my sophomore year. I think I went 11 for 15 and we ended up losing the game. My first official start was at Franklin Field against the University of Pennsylvania and I believe we ended up losing that game 34-31. I threw for 362, three touchdowns on the positive end and four interceptions on the negative end. It was a good day for me but we didn’t end up winning the game.
“I was very, very nervous. That’s what I remember most of all. I can’t necessarily remember the season opener of my first year but I can remember my first game as a starter. Just the emotion of being the starter and having that opportunity and also not wanting to let the team down. You have to do a good job in your preparation and your execution. Those two are probably both combined together.”
It’s not often that a graduate transfer gets his first collegiate start. What have you noticed from Stevens now that it’s game week?
Moorhead: “That’s part of the benefit of what we did with Tommy in ‘16 and ‘17 and what Penn State continued to do in ‘18. Tommy was always a vital part of the game plan in more of a specialty role as part of the two quarterback system. He’s completed touchdowns, he’s caught touchdowns and he’s ran for touchdowns. It won’t necessarily be his first action in a collegiate football game but it is his first start.
“The thing that I’ve seen from him that’s impressed me the most during this camp is a heightened sense of urgency and understanding that everything that he’s doing – whether it be a meeting or a practice rep, anything that’s going to dictate his performance on Saturdays – he’s just shown a heightened sense of awareness and understanding.”
Is there any worry that Stevens will be too excited on Saturday and that will lead to mistakes?
Moorhead: “What you’re saying is probably accurate for any position but more specifically for the quarterback. You can’t dismiss the emotional component of having your first start, specifically as an SEC player. I think he’s just got to do a great job of managing that.
“I think you guys have seen as you’ve gotten a chance to talk to him at press conference in that capacity that he is mature and a level-headed kid. Hopefully he can continue that and manage those natural excitement levels that you get in your first start.”