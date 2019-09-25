Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Auburn.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “We’re excited to get our first SEC victory of the season against a very good Kentucky team. We’re looking forward to the challenge of playing a Top 10 Auburn team on the road."
How do you prep for a game on the road and the crowd that is anticipated for this weekend?
Moorhead: “I don’t know that you can necessarily replicate it but you can do your best to simulate it. We bring in crowd noise more for the offense than the defense. We make sure there’s enough volume where we can go through our communication at the line of scrimmage and cadence to make sure all of our guys are on the same page.”
How important is it to get some pressure on a freshman quarterback like Bo Nix?
Moorhead: “You want to make it as difficult as you can for a young guy. But as I mentioned on Monday, I think Bo – much like Garrett (Shrader) – is a guy that’s very mature and plays with a little more poise and confidence than you see from a normal true freshman. We’re going to do our best but he’s definitely a cool customer back there.”
What is the update on Tommy Stevens and do you know who you’ll start at quarterback at Auburn?
Moorhead: “Both guys practiced yesterday and both got reps with the one’s and the two’s. We’re going to see how it goes today, tomorrow and Friday’s walk-thru and make a decision from there.”
Has Kylin Hill developed into the right fit for your system?
Moorhead: “Absolutely. I think the productivity, efficiency and explosiveness of the offense runs through the tailback position historically at Penn State, Fordham and UConn and even going back to Akron with a kid name Dennis Kennedy, who was out of Florida. We’ve had a player of the year, an all-conference running back or guys that have broken school records at just about every place.
“Certainly last year Kylin was splitting carries for a certain extent with Aeris (Williams). Now he’s the guy and we’re able to pass the ball better this year. The carries that had to go to the quarterback last year are now going to the tailback. Kylin combines all the skills, attributes and physicality that you want from that position. Hopefully he’ll continue to have a big year.”
There was a moment between you and Kylin Hill on the sideline after he scored his final touchdown on Saturday that the cameras caught. What was going through your head in that moment and what did you say to him?
Moorhead: “I told him great job. It was a tough run on the goal line where yards are hard to come by. I’m paraphrasing but I told him that’s how an All-American football player plays. I was fired up for him. I think there’s actually a similar picture of me grabbing Saquon (Barkley) that way after a run at Penn State.
“You have to show passion and emotion for your kids. I’m happy for him and his success and he’s doing a hell of a job so we’ve got to keep him rolling.”
How has Tommy Stevens looked this week at practice?
Moorhead: “He threw yesterday in practice like he’d been throwing in camp and leading up to the game where he got injured. I don’t want to say that it’s completely healed or all of the affects are gone, but this is as good as he’s looked since the injury.”
What is Kareem Walker’s status with the team and do you anticipate him playing at all this year?
Moorhead: “This year? He’s still going through some administrative issues to get cleared. I’m hoping so but a lot of that is contingent upon how that works out.”
What was the biggest difference you saw from your team between the Kansas State and Kentucky games?
Moorhead: “Well we had a quarterback play the whole game so that was positive. I think of defense we identified and communicated formations better. I think we played with better pad level and physicality. We tackled better and on third down we held them to 1 of 12. We were very good in the compete zone and played good situational football.
“Offensively, we just had consistency. I think Garrett was 13 of 16 in the first half throwing the ball. We were able to run it – maybe not more explosively – but more efficiently. I think we were 3 of 4 in the red zone with touchdowns and 60 percent on third downs. And then we were able to finish it in the fourth quarter. I think that was the biggest thing from the Kansas State game when we gave up that kick return for a touchdown and weren’t able to hold them out of the end zone or score offensively. It was kind of the opposite of that (last) week. In this past game, we were able to finish it off in the fourth quarter.”
You have 11 turnovers through four games. How do you coach up players to put of gaudy numbers like that?
Moorhead: “That was a huge point of emphasis for our defense heading into the year. Obviously last year was an historic one statistically leading the country and the SEC in scoring defense and total defense. But the one area where we felt like we had the most room for improvement was creating turnovers and that’s something we worked on throughout spring ball and fall camp.
“At least once a week we do a turnover circuit during the individual period of practice. I don’t know that we’re going to stone people the way that we did last year and create some of those numbers in terms of scoring defense and total defense but one way we can bridge the gap and be effective in a different way is to create more turnovers.”
What do you see from Auburn’s receivers and specifically Anthony Schwartz?
Moorhead: “A lot of speed. You seem him catch the reverse play against (Texas) A&M where he kind of outran everyone to the sideline. He demonstrated a lot of those things last year with a go-route, a reverse or something that he does away from the ball.
“On the QB pass against Oregon, he kind of jumped up and caught the ball. You see a lot of height, a lot of length and a lot of athletic ability. It’s an impressive corps of guys.”
How would you characterize your relationship with Shrader?
Moorhead: “I can’t remember if it was ninth or 10th grade when he came to camp at Penn State and then actually came back again. I think between myself, Garrett and his family we’ve forged a very positive and a personal relationship. I don’t know if it’s a quarterback-to-quarterback thing but personality-wise we kind of hit it off and it kind of just grew from there.”
How would you characterize Shrader and what’s he like?
Moorhead: “He’s unique. He’s very intelligent, quirky and dances to the beat of his own drummer.”