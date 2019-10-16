Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game against LSU.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “Obviously disappointed coming off of a loss at Tennessee. We’re excited to get rolling with our preparations and expecting a very tough game against the No. 2 ranked team in the country at home this week.”
What are the challenges establishing your scheme and how long does that process take? How do you think Josh Gattis had gone about that at Michigan?
Moorhead: “It’s a different timetable at different places. A lot of it is personnel related and a lot of it is how quickly the kids can pick it up. We’re putting them in position to be successful. We made a bunch of strides last year in the run game and struggled a little bit in the pass game. I think we’re continuing to run the ball well this year. Maybe statistically it’s not as obvious but we’re seeing a lot more progress with how we’re throwing the ball this year just from an understanding and execution standpoint. We’ve just got to increase the production.
“I’ve really only seen one of Michigan’s games and have only seen the results so I’m not quite sure in terms of what Josh and coach (Jim) Harbaugh are getting done up there.”
Is it harder to install because of the multiples and West Coast passing scheme that you run?
Moorhead: “A lot of it is dictated on your roster and who you have and who you’re playing. You always want to maximize strengths and minimize weaknesses and that’s certainly something that’s challenging, particularly with this schedule and the types of defenses that you play that we’re running into on a weekly basis.”
What’s your relationship with Joe Brady been like since he’s been at LSU and how much do you see on film that you recognize as your own?
Moorhead: “We talked a bunch in the offseason and shoot a text to each other throughout the season congratulating each other and things like that. Like most coaches, when Joe was put in this position by coach (Ed) Orgeron as the pass game coordinator he has all the different knowledge and experience he’s gained from the different places that he’s been.
“I think he’s done a good job getting together with coach (Steve) Ensminger and utilizing some of the things that they’ve done successfully in the past at LSU and incorperating some of the things that we’d done at Penn State and that wealth of knowledge that Joe received from the Saints. I think you’re seeing a combination of what coach Steve had done in the past and some of the stuff that Joe brought along from Penn State and the Saints.”
What do you think Brady is going through right now?
Moorhead: “That’s exciting anytime you’re in a staff room with a group of guys and you’re formulating a plan that you feel good about the system and you teach it to the kids during the week and it’s successful. It’s very gratifying to have guys under you like Joe and Josh Gattis up at Michigan and Ricky Rahne continues to do great things up at Penn State. It’s always nice to see guys who have worked in the system and are continuing to do parts of it go on and have success. Hopefully not this week for Joe, but every other week.”
Ed Orgeron voiced his support for you after having some not so nice things said to you from the stands last Saturday. He said you two got along well. Can you speak to that support?
Moorhead: “I love coach O. I think he’s a hell of guy, a great person and an unbelievable football coach. He’s to my left at all the SEC coaches meetings and we’ve struck up a friendship. I appreciate that support.
“You certainly know what you sign up for when you become a head coach in this conference. You’ve got to have broad shoulders and bow your neck. More than anything, it was seeing your daughter on the field in tears and as a parent and a father, those are the things that tug at your heartstrings. I certainly appreciate the support from coach and will continue to just grind away and work at it.”
How important is it for you guys to get off to a good start this week and use the crowd to your advantage considering the team you’re going up against?
Moorhead: “You’re going up against the No. 2 team in the country and an offense that’s putting up 55 (points) and a defense that’s not giving up very many and plays very solid on special teams. Davis Wade (Stadium) provides one of the best home atmospheres in the country. We do not have the capacity of other places but the energy, excitement, enthusiasm and the cowbells. Our record has been good at home the past two years and historically it’s been pretty good. They do provide an unbelievable home advantage.”
What advice would you give to a young coach like Joe Brady about the highs and lows?
Moorhead: “We’ve all gone through it. I talked about it Monday in my press conference that college football at this level can be very humbling so you’ve got to maintain consistency and stay off the roller coaster of peaks and valleys and maintain a level of consistency. You have to understand that as quickly as you got to the top with good performances and playing well that things can happen and you can slip to the other end.
“One of the great things about Joe is that even though he’s a younger guy, he shows a great level of humbleness, confidence and maturity beyond his years. I’d say listen twice as much as you talk, keep your head down, listen to people who know more than you and continue to bust your tail. That’s what Joe’s done throughout his career.”
What gave you confidence that Josh Gattis was ready to call plays at Michigan?
Moorhead: “Just my two years of interacting with Josh on our staff at Penn State. Through the installation of the offense and game planning process, Josh was particularly helpful on third down and medium-plus. That was his area of expertise. Just the way that he coached his kids individually from a fundamental and technique and preparation.
“Also his input on game day allowed us to make good in-game adjustments. Josh, like all of us, it’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is. I’m sure he and coach Harbaugh are working hard to put a good plan in place. This is an instant gratification society and folks want results right now. Sometimes you need time and space and Josh continues to work week after week and kids understand the system they’ll get better and better.”