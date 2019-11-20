Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Abilene Christian.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “I’m disappointed in our loss against Alabama and I’m excited to get back on the field against Abilene Christian.”
Abilene Christian has seven players with at least 10 receptions. What are the challenges of going up against a team like that where there’s not necessarily one guy to game plan for?
Moorhead: “Like most teams that operate in a spread, up-tempo offense, they’re looking to isolate playmakers in space. I think the quarterback does a good job of distributing the ball to all the different guys. I think they run the ball somewhat effectively so you can’t focus on one guy. You’ve got to have good awareness of where they’re all at and the routes that they run from those formations.”
What do you remember about beating Army while you were the head coach at Fordham?
Moorhead: “It was our first game of the season and we were decided underdogs. I think we’d graduated nine of 11 on defense and 8 of 11 on offense. We had a bunch of true freshmen or first-year players all over the place. Even more, we had to defend the triple option.
“Chase Edmonds had a huge game at quarterback. It was his first start. He fumbled on the first play of the game but rallied back and played very well. We stopped a two-point conversion on one of our last defensive plays to keep it from going into overtime.
“It wasn’t that far away from Fordham. We had a big fan support there. For that to be our second win over an FBS team and at that point in the year with who we had on our roster, it was a great win for the program.”