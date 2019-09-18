Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead joined the rest of the league's head coaches on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday to discuss the Bulldogs' upcoming game against Kentucky.
Here is a transcript of Moorhead's time on the call:
Opening statement:
Moorhead: “We’re coming off a tough loss to a very solid Kansas State team. We’re excited to open up our SEC schedule against Kentucky coming up this Saturday.”
What is Nick Gibson’s availability for the weekend and how has Lee Witherspoon been able to stabilize the running backs with Gibson banged up?
Moorhead: “Nick was limited on Sunday and yesterday. He’ll be full-go today at practice and available for the game. Obviously Lee is a true freshman and him playing in the first three games has been very beneficial for him for his development.”
You recruited Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden and talked to him after the game last year. What made you go up and chat with him?
Moorhead: “I don’t remember many of the particulars necessarily but anytime you’re in a recruiting process with a young man, you develop a bond with them and get to know them pretty well. Lynn was a kid that I felt very close to. He played a very good game and is an unbelievable player. I just wanted to make sure I congratulated him and let him know that he did a nice job. I wanted to wish him the best of luck for the rest of the season.”
How much are you looking forward to talking with Bowden again this weekend?
Moorhead: “You get a chance to watch kids on tape throughout the season in crossover games. The kids you recruited, you pay a little extra attention to. I’m very, very excited to see his development and how well he’s playing. I hope he doesn’t have a great game this weekend but obviously wish him the best for the rest of the season and in his future.”
What is your timetable for the development of your defense?
Moorhead: “I don’t think it’s necessarily a statistical barometer or a game deadline. You just want to see steady improvement on a weekly basis. We lost all four starters on the defensive line - including three to the draft – and then the three primary back-ups on the interior defensive line and three of our four starters in the secondary. We’ve replaced them with a lot of guys who have been here and maybe not necessarily played a lot and a lot of redshirt or true freshmen who are playing a lot of minutes. You just want to make sure we’re seeing small gains every week, particularly heading into conference play.”
What do you like about what your defense is doing right now?
Moorhead: “I like the way our communication is improving. I like our style of play, coach (Bob) Shoop talks about that a lot. We’re getting very steady play from our linebacking corps. I really like the way our interior defensive line and the way some of our true freshmen on the back end are developing.”
How does Sawyer Smith compare to what you saw from Terry Wilson last year in the pocket?
Moorhead: “When you compare the two guys, they’re both talented and can make plays with their feet and with their arms. I think coach (Eddie) Gran was using Terry as more of a guy in the quarterback run game to take advantage of some thing with his athletic ability and when teams started to crowd the box, take some shots down the field. Smith is more of a passer who can run than a runner who can pass and I think the play-calling has reflected that through three games.”
How difficult is it to develop your defensive line when they’re going up an experienced offensive line like Kentucky’s?
Moorhead: “I think that’s a great point. I think some of the announcers during the Florida-Kentucky game mentioned that they thought that it was the best offensive line in the SEC with the experience, talent, disposition and physicality that Kentucky’s line plays with.
“That’s going to be a huge challenge for us or anybody that they play this year. They’re one of the better groups that I’ve seen in quite sometime.”
What is the challenge going against Kentucky’s 3-4 defense?
Moorhead: “The challenge is the three interior guys all of whom are in the 300-plus range. Both nose guards are upwards of 350 or more. They’ve got very athletic guys with (Josh) Paschal and (DeAndre Square). The two inside linebackers are incredibly active, have great feet and are very physical. They do a great job diagnosing the run schemes and getting downhill.
“They do a real good job trying to clog up the middle with those space-eaters up front and that allows the linebackers the freedom to run over the top. That’s the challenge.”
What did you see from watching Garrett Shrader’s run on fourth down?
Moorhead: “He was like a helicopter. First and foremost from just a game-management and a young quarterback understanding situational football on a fourth down there with that much yardage to go, you need to find a receiver, put it up in the end zone and give someone a chance to make a play. All that said, I think it speaks to Garrett’s competitiveness and willingness to try to go out and make a play for his team.
“It’s not just that play. It’s how he’s stepped into the past two games and how he’s been working at practice. I think he’s really caught the eye of his teammates and they’re really impressed with his maturity at such a young age.”
What do you remember from Witherspoon’s recruitment and how has he adjusted to your system?
Moorhead: “I think Lee flew under the radar a little bit. He transferred schools and didn’t play full-time tailback until his senior year. I think his success last year was pretty well documented. He had 59 or 60 touchdowns and averaged almost 20 yards a touch.
“He’s certainly someone who is a very bright kid. He’s been able to step into SEC play and do a good job as a true freshman. I’m excited about his future.”