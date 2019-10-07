STARKVILLE – Mississippi State didn’t put its best foot forward in its last performance.
The Bulldogs fell behind by three touchdowns 6:01 into a ballgame that turned into a 56-23 beatdown at Auburn on Sept. 28.
“You can either dwell on it and allow the same game to beat you twice or you can correct it, put it to bed and move on,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We chose the latter.”
Such a lopsided loss ignited its share of angst among MSU’s fan base, most of which was directed at Moorhead himself with the Bulldogs sitting a 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play entering October.
“When you take this job, praise and criticism are something that you need to be prepared for when something happens good or something happens bad,” Moorhead said. “I’m sure there was some criticism for our performance in the Auburn game. It was warranted. I accept that and point the finger at myself. We needed to perform better against a quality opponent.”
Moorhead tried to keep a positive approach during last week’s open date and not let outside opinions dictate the direction his team heads as they start preparations to play at Tennessee on Saturday.
“You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t,” Moorhead said. “You can’t really worry about that stuff. You have to be confident in the plan and continue doing what we’re doing.”
“There’s always going to be a certain faction or segment of a fan base for any team in the country that’s a vocal minority and nothing you do is going to be good enough. It’s going to be a simmering cauldron of unrealistic criticism and revisionist history. That is what it is. I’m not going to focus my time, attention or efforts on Bob from Bogue Chitto’s opinion of the team.”