OXFORD • As Ole Miss tries to distance itself from a painful loss at Arkansas COVID-19 remains a story line.
Defensive end Tariqious Tisdale and cornerback JaKorey Hawkins missed the Rebels’ 33-21 loss in Fayetteville for what is believed to be COVID-19-related issues.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at his regular Monday Zoom call with local media said an unspecified number of additional COVID-19 cases have popped up in the last three days.
The Rebels are at home this week against Auburn in an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will air on The SEC Network.
Last Wednesday Kiffin confirmed positive cases within the program for the first time during the regular season. He did not specify between positive cases and contact-tracing cases which also sideline players.
“We got some more in the last three days. It’s becoming very challenging. You guys probably did the math and figured out that we had two starters out last week. This is not easy, especially when for whatever reason it continues to hit us on defense,” Kiffin said.
Again Kiffin did not make a distinction between positive cases and contract-tracing, but linebacker Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo did.
“Really the way COVID is on defense is close contact,” Sanogo said. “Guys have continued to test negative, but it’s a mandatory 14 days. That’s the issue.”
Sanogo suggested that some teammates may have relaxed after a run of success in dealing with COVID-19.
“I think people just got comfortable that we hadn’t had any positive tests,” he said. “Maybe people got too lax, out and about a little more. I’m not too sure.”
Even with the absence of two starters Ole Miss had its best defensive performance at Arkansas.
The Rebels held the Razorbacks to 394 yards, the lowest total by an Ole Miss opponent this season. The Rebels also forced seven Arkansas punts after forcing just five punts combined in three games.
Just one week prior Ole Miss had allowed nine touchdowns in 11 possessions to Alabama. One of the other two Alabama drives ended with a fumble at the Ole Miss 1.
Now Sanogo and his healthy teammates will try to make the best of the work week with additional defensive players unavailable.
“It’s like every other week. We’ve been doing a lot of different looks and moving guys into different positions anyway. Guys have been put into the fire multiple times this season,” he said. “It’s about responding like we have been.”