OXFORD – With Ole Miss football players back on campus for 14 days now, multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell the Daily Journal.
All players were tested upon return, and only two results – one player and one athletics department employee – returned positive.
Now as many 12 players have the virus in what could trace back to a social gathering.
As of Sunday morning, players' parents had not been notified by school officials of the positive test results. The school has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Safe return protocols put in place before the June 8 start of voluntary strength and conditioning workouts call for infected players to be placed in quarantine at one of a number of university-owned properties that have been set aside for this purpose.
Testing for athletes began on campus on June 1.
The two people who initially tested positive showed no outward symptoms at the time and have been recovering in isolation with no complications, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Journal last week.
A third person, a player, showed signs for COVID-19 before the arrival date for testing and did not report.
Positive COVID-19 results have been reported within a number of SEC football programs since the beginning of workouts.
The return of players to campuses and the NCAA’s work on extending the number of days that football coaches and can work with players have seen as signs that administrators and conference officials are working to begin the college football season at its regularly scheduled time.
However, no official plan has been announced.
Ole Miss is scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 5 against Baylor at NRG Stadium in Houston.