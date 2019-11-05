Preseason honors continue to roll in for Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry.
Perry earned a place on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 and the NABC Preseason Top 20 Player of the Year watch list.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound sophomore forward from Thomasville, Georgia started 18 of 34 games for the Bulldogs last season averaging 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Perry was also a Preseason All-SEC first team selection and earned the most valuable player at the FIBA World Cup over the summer.