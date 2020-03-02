JACKSON • Robyn Lee has goals, and she wasn’t about to let Pontotoc derail her pursuit of them.
The senior helped Moss Point survive a furious rally by the Lady Warriors in a 42-39 win in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday.
Pontotoc (30-4), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, cut an 11-point deficit to three points in a span of 84 seconds late in the fourth quarter. And then it was a one-point game, 40-39, with 22 seconds left.
Lee, a Louisiana Tech signee, hit two free throws with eight seconds left to seal the win.
“I just felt like we couldn’t blow it. It was close,” Lee said. “Last year we lost, and the feeling of defeat is unbearable.”
Last season, Moss Point (25-7) lost to Ripley in the semifinals. The Lady Tigers get a rematch at 5 p.m. on Thursday when the teams meet at Ole Miss.
Moss Point is seeking its first state title.
“This was one of my goals from the beginning,” Lee said. “I wanted to get 2,000 points, I reached that goal. And then district championship, I got that, and now a state championship.”
Lee was the offensive star in a game heavily defined by defense. She scored 25 points, including 16 in the second half.
But Lee aided Pontotoc’s comeback, committing back-to-back turnovers. What had been a 37-26 lead at the 2:42 mark shrank to 37-34 after Angela Middleton’s jumper with 1:18 left.
DeeDee Shephard hit three free throws to make it 39-37 with 33 seconds left, and then Lee hit one of two free throws. Samya Brooks hit a short jumper on Pontotoc’s ensuing possession.
Pontotoc struggled offensively from the outset, scoring just four points in the first quarter. Its two best scoring threats, Brooks and Shephard, were held to a combined 15 points on 5-of-21 shooting.
“We missed some easy ones, and we got down on ourselves, and they hit a couple big shots in response,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “We stayed a little down on ourselves a little too long.”
Middleton scored 16 for Pontotoc.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Moss Point used a 13-2 run to open up a 32-21 lead early in the fourth.
Point Maker: Lee made 8 of 20 shots from the field.
Talking Point: “We fought. If we could’ve just fought like that a little earlier, I think we’ve probably got a different outcome right now.” – Heard