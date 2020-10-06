Most area high school football teams are taking no chances with Hurricane Delta.
Nearly every game originally scheduled for Friday has been moved to Thursday to avoid the heavy rains that are expected after the hurricane hits the Gulf Coast and moves inland.
As of Tuesday, only three games remain firmly scheduled for Friday: DeSoto (Ark.) at Hebron Christian, Falkner at H.W. Byers, and Senatobia at Holly Springs.
Decisions on Caledonia at Mooreville and Tishomingo County at Ripley are expected to come Wednesday.