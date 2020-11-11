The annual Mr. Football awards were handed out Wednesday.
Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes was named the top player in Class 2A to become the first three-time winner in the award’s five-year history. Even this COVID-shortened season hasn’t prevented the senior from putting up big numbers.
Keyes has passed for 1,552 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Tartars (11-1). He also has rushed for 367 yards and four TDs.
Lumberton’s Robert Henry won the 1A award for the second-straight season. The senior has rushed for 1,440 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus he has 419 yards and five TDs passing for the Panthers (8-2).
The 3A honor went to Magee’s Chandler Pittman, a playmaker on both sides of the ball. The senior has passed for 1,496 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he’s rushed for 682 yards and nine scores.
On defense, Pittman has recorded 21 tackles, 4.0 tackles-for-loss and five passes defended for the Trojans (9-0).
Louisville defensive end Ty Cooper was the 4A winner. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior has recorded 88 tackles, 29.0 tackles-for-loss, 9.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Wildcats (9-1).
In 5A, Neshoba Central running back and linebacker Jarquez Hunter got the nod. The hard-running senior has totaled 1,418 yards and 20 touchdowns on 198 carries. On defense, he has 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Justin Wally of D’Iberville is the 6A honoree. The athletic senior rushed for 741 yards and 12 TDs, made 23 catches for 299 yards and a score, plus he made 49 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Wally, who missed two games with an injury, also has two blocked punts and a blocked field goal for the Warriors (9-0).
2020 Mr. Football Winners
Class 1A: Robert Henry, ATH, Lumberton
Class 2A: Ty Keyes, QB, Taylorsville
Class 3A: Chandler Pittman, QB/CB, Magee
Class 4A: Ty Cooper, DE, Louisville
Class 5A: Jarquez Hunter, RB/LB, Neshoba Central
Class 6A: Justin Walley, WR/DB, D’Iberville