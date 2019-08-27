Mississippi State has had a lot of success keeping some of the Magnolia State’s top talent at home during the 2020 recruiting cycle and that trend continued Tuesday night with the commitment of D’Iberville three-star athlete Jaden Walley.
The 6-foot, 170-pounder chose the Bulldogs ahead of offers from Air Force, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt.
Walley is currently a dual-threat quarterback for the Warriors and accounted for a pair of touchdowns, including a 24-yard TD run, in a 24-0 season opening victory over Jefferson Davis County last Friday.
Walley is rated the No. 13 prospect in Mississippi by 247Sports and gives the Bulldogs 15 of their 20 commitments from within the state borders. MSU’s 2020 class is now ranked 20th nationally.
For more on Walley's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery