Mississippi State added its second in-state commitment in as many days on Thursday as Holmes County three-star safety Corey Ellington pledged his services to the Bulldogs.
Ellington chose MSU ahead of offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Indiana, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis and Southern Miss.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder made 40 tackles this past fall along with seven interceptions and six pass breakups. He is rated the No. 17 prospect in the Magnolia State by 247Sports.com.
Ellington is the fifth Mississippi prospect to commit in the Bulldogs’ 2021 class and joins Byhalia offensive tackle Makylan Pounders, who pledged on Wednesday.
