Mississippi State has two commitments in its 2021 class and both are four-star wide receivers.
Quincy Brown of Destrehan, Louisiana joined Provine’s Deion Smith in the Bulldogs’ class on Monday. MSU is one of a dozen early offers Brown that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M from the SEC.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder is rated the 113th best player in the country and the six-best prospect in Louisiana. He is also considered the No. 6 wide receiver nationally for 2021.
Brown hails from the same high school that produced current MSU freshman wideout Quinton Torbor.
For more on Brown's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com
Logan Lowery