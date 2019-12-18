Mississippi State will try to erase some of the embarrassment from its last appearance at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Bulldogs dropped a 74-67 decision to Louisiana Tech on Dec. 5 but look to get back into the win column tonight hosting Radford at 7 in the first meeting between the two teams.
MSU (7-2) was able to get some of its momentum back by beating Kansas State 67-61 on Saturday as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic in New Jersey.
The Bulldogs have four players scoring in double figures led by senior guard Tyson Carter at 17.4 points. Tonight will be the final game State is forced to play without point guard Nick Weatherspoon.
Radford is just 3-6 on the year and have dropped back-to-back games to UNC Greensboro (60-58) and Duquesne (71-49). Junior guard Carlik Jones paces the Highlanders with 20.1 points per game.
Logan Lowery