A challenging schedule awaits Mississippi State’s baseball team this spring as the Bulldogs seek to reach the College World Series for the third consecutive season.
MSU will play 30 games against opponents that either played in the NCAA Tournament last year or won their conference championships. Highlighting the Diamond Dogs’ non-conference is a visit from perennial powerhouse Oregon State on Feb. 21-23 and three-game series at Long Beach State the following weekend.
Mississippi State will play 31 games at Dudy Noble Field during the regular season opening against Horizon League Champion Wright State on Valentine’s Day to begin a nine-game homestand.
The Bulldogs will also begin their SEC slate in Starkville against Arkansas on March 13-15.
MSU will also host Kentucky, Texas A&M and Missouri in conference play and take on archrival Ole Miss on Super Bulldog Weekend April 9-11.
The Bulldogs travel to LSU, Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama and defending national champion Vanderbilt during league action.
The annual Governor’s Cup game against Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl is scheduled for April 24 and the Diamond Dogs will also play Southern Miss at that venue on March 4.
Mississippi State will also visit Mississippi’s other minor league facility, MGM Park in Biloxi, to play Louisiana Tech and Nicholls State on March 10-11 respectively.
Chris Lemonis’ club is coming off a 52-15 showing in his first season as head coach which saw the Bulldogs reach the quarterfinals of the College World Series.