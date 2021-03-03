STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State baseball team is in need of a new weekend opponent.
Tennessee Tech, Mississippi State’s scheduled opponent for March 5-7, is dealing with COVID issues and will not make the trip to Dudy Noble Field, a source confirmed with the Daily Journal.
The Bulldogs (5-2) are searching for a new opponent to replace Tennessee Tech.
In the meantime, Mississippi State will continue to play Southern Miss (4-3) tonight at 6 p.m. at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The Golden Eagles have won both of their two weekend series this season against Northwestern State and Connecticut.