Mississippi State’s strength of schedule will receive a major boost in baseball in the spring with the addition of two games against Texas Tech.
The Diamond Dogs will take on the Red Raiders on March 10-11 at MGM Park in Biloxi, replacing previously scheduled games against Louisiana Tech and Nicholls State at that venue.
"This was an opportunity to add another marquee opponent to our schedule and we are thankful that it worked out," said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. "We are excited to play one of the top programs in the country in front of our great fan base on the Mississippi Gulf coast. This will be another great atmosphere for our team to play in and give us a great test before we start SEC play."
It will be the second straight season the top tier teams have met, with the Bulldogs claiming a 4-2 victory at the 2019 Frisco Classic. The Red Raiders hold a 3-2 edge in the overall series.
Logan Lowery