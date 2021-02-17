STARKVILLE – Both the Mississippi State men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed.
The Mississippi State men’s game at Auburn was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but inclement weather pushed the game back to Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
The Bulldogs (11-11, 5-8) have lost six of their last seven games.
The MSU women (8-6, 3-5) have had two games postponed this week due to the inclement weather. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play Ole Miss this past Sunday and No. 16-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday. Neither game has been rescheduled yet.
The MSU women have had eight games postponed or canceled this season. The Tennessee game has been postponed twice - the first for COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program back on Feb. 4.