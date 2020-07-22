The Mississippi State men’s basketball program will face Clemson in the Cancun Challenge Opener this season.
The matchup, set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 24 on the CBS Sports Network, was announced on Wednesday by the the tournament organizers. The Bulldogs will follow that game with a matchup with either Purdue or Illinois State the next day.
The two-day event has been moved from Cancun, Mexico to Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida.
This will be the second time Mississippi State and Clemson have met in the last three years, with the Bulldogs winning 82-71 on December 8, 2018 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.