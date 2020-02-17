No. 10 Mississippi State’s midweek match-up with Samford scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been canceled due to expected inclement weather.
The Diamond Dogs (3-0) will now turn their attention towards a three-game series with Oregon State at Dudy Noble Field. The perennial national powers will play Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Oregon State had a 2-2 showing at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona to start the season. The Beavers beat New Mexico 11-4 before splitting a pair of games against Gonzaga and losing 4-3 to BYU on Monday.
Logan Lowery