New Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson faces a potential test early in the season as the Bulldogs were selected as one of four teams to participate in the 2020 Hall of Fame Women’s Basketball Challenge.
MSU meets Maine on Nov. 28 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and will face either UConn or Quinnipiac the following day to close out the event. Game times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
The Bulldogs are 4-1 against the field going 3-0 against Maine and 1-1 versus UConn. State last met the Huskies in the 2017 Final Four in which Morgan William buried a jumper at the buzzer in overtime to end UConn’s 111-game winning streak.
Logan Lowery