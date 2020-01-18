STARKVILLE • After starting out conference play at 0-3, Mississippi State is attempting to get things back on track during its three-game homestand.
The Bulldogs got off to a sizzling start with a 72-45 blowout of Missouri on Tuesday and will try to follow that up with another victory against Georgia at 7:30 on the SEC Network.
“It’s a great conference and every game you have to have that feeling where you’re putting all your energy and all your preparation,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “You’ve got to be very intense and focused because everybody is so good. You can see everybody is knocking off people because it’s a league with a lot of parody.”
Howland made a minor tweak to his starting lineup prior to MSU’s win over Missouri. State started redshirt freshman guard D.J. Stewart Jr. at shooting guard in place of senior Tyson Carter, who had struggled early on during conference play.
Carter responded with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting in 27 minutes off the bench, so Mississippi State (10-6, 1-3 SEC) will stick with that same lineup tonight against UGA.
Stewart and Carter will both face a tall task on the defensive end trying to guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards was the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2019 and the 6-foot-5 guard currently leads all freshmen averaging 19.1 points per game.
“Anytime you face a great talent like him, you’ve got to rely on your team defense,” Howland said. “There will obviously be certain players who are matched up with him the most but at the end of the day, you’re team has to help rally around him guarding him and giving him as much help as possible.”
Georgia (11-5, 1-2 SEC) is its second season under coach Tom Crean and is also coming off its first conference win – Wednesday at home over Tennessee, 80-63. UGA lost its first two SEC tests to Kentucky and Auburn.
Last year’s battle of the Bulldogs was a nail-biter in Athens with MSU escaping with a 68-67 win. Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 31 points in that contest and clinched the game with a free throw with 0.5 remaining after an object was thrown onto the floor by a fan at Stegeman Coliseum.