Mississippi State may have another football player on the move.
Jarrian Jones has entered the transfer portal after appearing in 11 games and making one start at cornerback as a true freshman last season.
Jones made a dozen tackles, two pass deflections and recovered a fumble last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pounder is a former four-star recruit from Northwest Rankin and was previously committed to Oklahoma during the recruiting process.
Jones is the fifth player to hit the transfer portal of late joining quarterback Keytaon Thompson (Virginia), offensive linemen Brevyn Jones (Illinois) and Stewart Reese (Florida) and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (Florida State).
Logan Lowery