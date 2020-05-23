OXFORD – Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones will transfer to Ole Miss.
Jones made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning, confirming social media rumors that had began to bubble.
His post, which showed himself in an Ole Miss uniform, was quickly re-tweeted by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
Jones, was a four-star recruit in the 2019 signing class, the No. 217 ranked overall prospect on the 247Sports composite list.
He played in 11 games as a true freshman last season, starting one, and finished with 12 tackles. He played in the Bulldogs’ 21-20 win over the Rebels in the regular season finale but did not record any status.
At Ole Miss Jones will rejoin his position coach Terrell Buckley, who was hired on Kiffin’s staff in January.
Ole Miss could also land MSU transfer defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. If so, Lovett would also rejoin his MSU position coach, new Rebels defensive line coach Deke Adams.
The Rebels must work through heavy losses from their 2019 secondary including seniors Myles Hartsfield and Jalen Julius and underclassman Deantre Prince.
Unless granted a waiver by the NCAA, Jones will sit out the 2020 season along with Otis Reese, the Georgia transfer safety who joined the Rebels earlier.