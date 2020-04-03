Mississippi State rising sophomore Fabien Lovett announced on Friday afternoon that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive tackle from Olive Branch is one of the Bulldog player who reacted to coach Mike Leach’s tweet which depicted an elderly woman knitting a noose with a caption that read “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.”
Leach deleted the tweet and issued an apology.
Lovett started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman last season making 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also appeared in two games as a true freshman in 2018 but did not record any statistics.
Logan Lowery