STARKVILLE - Mississippi State has won the Southeastern Conference regular season championship the past two years in women’s basketball while posting a 31-1 record against league opponents during the regular season over that span.
The Bulldogs begin their quest for a three-peat by hosting Florida on Jan. 2 but will play four of their first six games on the road.
In fact, five of the eight SEC road games for MSU will be against teams who reached the NCAA Tournament last year.
"As always, it's a 16-game rivalry schedule," said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. "For two months, you have to be locked in and know that, if you're not ready to play, you will get embarrassed. It's a very challenging schedule. The first thing that jumps out to me is that two of our first three games are on the road at two places that we have historically had difficulty playing at with Georgia and Missouri. We have some big Monday games that we are a part of and will have some great television games as well. I talk about it every year, we have 16 rivalry games, and it's a grind. January and February are the two hardest months of the year, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."
After Florida, the Bulldogs will welcome LSU (Jan. 16), Texas A&M (Feb. 9), Alabama (Feb. 23) and Arkansas (Feb. 27) to Humphrey Coliseum where State is 79-5 overall in the last five years.
The Bulldogs will meet Ole Miss, Auburn and Georgia twice this year. Mississippi State hosts the Rebels on Jan. 26 and closes out the regular season in Oxford on March 1. MSU visits Georgia on Jan. 5 and meet again in Starkville on Feb. 3 while Auburn comes to the Hump on Jan. 30 and trek to the plains on Feb. 20.
Additionally, the Bulldogs have road dates at Missouri (Jan. 9), South Carolina (Jan. 20), Vanderbilt (Jan. 23), Tennessee (Feb. 6) and Kentucky (Feb. 16).
Missouri is the only SEC team to beat MSU in the regular season the past two years, winning a 75-67 contest in Starkville back in February.
The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament will again be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Bulldogs won last year’s SEC Tournament in that venue.
Mississippi State 2020 SEC Schedule
Jan. 2 (Thu.), FLORIDA
Jan. 5 (Sun.), at Georgia
Jan. 9 (Thu.), at Missouri
Jan. 16 (Thu.), LSU
Jan. 20 (Mon.), at South Carolina
Jan. 23 (Thu.), at Vanderbilt
Jan. 26 (Sun.), OLE MISS
Jan. 30 (Thu.), AUBURN
Feb. 3 (Mon.), GEORGIA
Feb. 6 (Thu.), at Tennessee
Feb. 9 (Sun.), TEXAS A&M
Feb. 16 (Sun.), at Kentucky
Feb. 20 (Thu.), at Auburn
Feb. 23 (Sun.), ALABAMA
Feb. 27 (Thu.), ARKANSAS
Mar. 1 (Sun.), at Ole Miss