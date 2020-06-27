The Mississippi State football program dipped into Texas for a 2021 commit on Saturday afternoon.
Theodore Knox, a four-star receiver out of Houston, announced his commitment via Twitter. Knox is a speedster, who runs a verified 4.42-second 40-yard dash, a 10.40-second 100-meter dash and a 21.03-second 200-meter run.
“I am 100% committed and can’t wait to recruit the best players in the country to come join me in Starkville. Hail State,” Knox said on Twitter.
Knox is ranked as the No. 225 overall prospect in the 2021 class and is ranked as the No. 41 receiver. He is Mississippi State’s 10th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.