Mississippi State lost linebacker Jakivuan Brown’s commitment on Thursday night but was able to fill that void in the 2020 class in less than 24 hours.
And the Bulldogs didn’t just bring in any linebacker. MSU received a commitment from Tyrus Wheat, the nation’s No. 1 juco inside linebacker.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder from Amite, Louisiana, also held offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, Baylor, Kentucky, Southern Miss and Utah.
Wheat made 65 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions playing safety as a freshman at Copiah-Lincoln Community College last season and is expected to enroll at MSU in January.
The Bulldogs now have 10 junior college commitments featuring the top inside linebacker, wide receiver, defensive end and overall juco prospect.
For more on Wheat's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery