Lately, Mississippi State has made a habit of scheduling its FCS opponent for its 11th football game of the season and 2021 will be no different.
The Bulldogs will host Tennessee State on Nov. 20, 2021 in Davis Wade Stadium. MSU was initially scheduled to play FCS opponent Eastern Illinois on Oct. 2 that season.
It will be the first ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Tigers. MSU also has home non-conference games scheduled against Louisiana Tech (Sept. 4) and N.C. State (Sept. 11) in 2021 and a road game at Memphis (Sept. 18).
This fall, Mississippi State is scheduled to meet FCS opponent Alabama A&M on Nov. 21 five days prior to playing at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs beat Abilene Christian 45-7 prior to the Egg Bowl this past year.
Logan Lowery