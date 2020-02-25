STARKVILLE – With Mississippi State’s postseason outlook hinging on every game from here on out, the Bulldogs were able to keep their NCAA Tournament aspirations alive with an 80-73 win over Alabama on Tuesday.
The victory also helped avenge a 21-point loss that MSU suffered to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 8.
“It feels good but we know we can’t have any letdowns,” said MSU guard Tyson Carter. “We had this same feeling last week in the middle of the week. We’ve got to get back to practice and go even harder because the next game is the most important game at this point.”
The Bulldogs (18-10, 9-6 SEC) play their next two games on the road at Missouri and South Carolina before closing out the regular season at home against rival Ole Miss. State is 2-1 against those opponents already this year.
Tuesday night against Alabama, it was all about perimeter defense for the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide hit 8 of 17 3-point attempts in the opening half but were held to only 3 of 15 behind the arc in the second half.
“The key to the first half was them knocking down 3s,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “They did a great job knocking down the 3s. In the second half, we did a much better job. I was really proud of our defense.”
Despite Alabama’s sharp shooting from the outside, Mississippi State went into halftime up 41-39.
In the second half, it was the Bulldogs that had the hot hand offensively. MSU shot 59.1 percent from the field despite only making one 3-pointer in the second half.
The Bulldogs finished the game shooting 52.6 percent overall and scored 42 of their points in the paint. Reggie Perry provided State with his 15th double-double of the year with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks.
Carter also chipped in 19 points and five assists in 28 minutes off the bench while Robert Woodard II scored 10 points, grabbed seven boards and blocked two shots.
“Tyson Carter had a very strong performance today, especially late in the game getting to the basket,” Howland said.
The Bulldogs limited Alabama – the SEC’s top scoring team – to just 38.6 percent shooting for the game despite making 11 3-point shots.
Kira Lewis Jr. scored a game-high 29 points followed by Jaden Shackelford with 17 points and James “Beetle” Bolden with 11.
The Crimson Tide (15-14, 7-9 SEC) also played without their second-leading scorer John Petty Jr. for most of the game. Petty exited at the 11:45 mark of the first half after suffering an injury to his right elbow.
State plays at Missouri on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.