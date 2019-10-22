Three-star linebacker Tamarion McDonald announced late Tuesday night that he is backing out of his commitment to Mississippi State.
“After a lot of thinking and talking to my mom...I am deciding to decommit from Mississippi State University,” McDonald tweeted.
McDonald had been committed to the Bulldogs since May 25. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder from Memphis also owns offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Memphis, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky.
McDonald is rated the No. 34 outside linebacker in the country and the 19th best prospect in Tennessee.
Logan Lowery