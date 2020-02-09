No. 8 Mississippi State is coming off a decisive 17-point win at No. 23 Tennessee on Thursday, but faces another top 25 battle today.
The Bulldogs (21-3, 9-1 SEC) welcome No. 16 Texas A&M (18-4, 6-3) to town for a noon tip on ESPN.
MSU coach Vic Schaefer has won six-straight over his alma mater and former boss Gary Blair in the series, including a 92-64 victory in College Station last season with Andra Espinoza-Hunter pouring in a career-high 24 points.
Texas A&M has been off since falling at LSU 59-58 last Sunday. Chennedy Carter has missed the past six games with a sprained left ankle but Schaefer is expecting the Aggies’ star guard to play this afternoon.
Carter leads Texas A&M, averaging 20.6 points per game, and scored 28 against State last season.
Logan Lowery