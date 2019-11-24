Mississippi State will meet host Coastal Carolina today to see which team will finish third at the the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
The Bulldogs (5-1) and Chanticleers (3-3) will tip-off at noon on ESPNews.
MSU split its first two games at the event, defeating Tulane 80-66 on Thursday before falling 83-76 to Nov. 17 Villanova on Friday. Senior guard Tyson Carter leads the Bulldogs scoring 17.3 points per game.
Coastal Carolina is 2-1 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational having knocked off Middle Tennessee 93-72 on Monday and Utah 79-57 on Thursday but were beaten 77-65 by No. 24 Baylor on Friday.
The Chanticleers feature five players averaging in double figures led by junior guard Keishawn Brewton at 16.3 points.
Today marks the first meeting between State and Coastal Carolina on the hardwood.
Logan Lowery