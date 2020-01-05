Mississippi State got off to a successful start in SEC play with a 46-point home victory over Florida.
Today the 15th-ranked Bulldogs will test their mettle on the road at Georgia with a 3 p.m. on SEC Network.
MSU (13-2) has won five straight games and are led by graduate guard Jordan Danberry averaging 13.6 points.
Georgia, guided by Meridian native Joni Taylor, has posted a 10-4 record and won 58-51 at Ole Miss on Thursday to open conference play. Junior guard Gabby Connally paces UGA with 13.2 points per game.
Mississippi State has won the last three meetings in the series but still trails Georgia 28-18 overall. MSU won 80-71 in Starkville last season behind 24 points from Chloe Bibby.
Logan Lowery