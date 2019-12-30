Mississippi State will have one final tune-up before Southeastern Conference play begins.
The Bulldogs battle Kent State tonight at 7 and will try to build back some momentum after losing 58-52 to New Mexico State in Jackson their last time out on Dec. 22.
MSU (8-3) fell to 99th in the NCAA NET rankings as a result of that loss.
Senior guard Tyson Carter is one of three Bulldogs scoring in double figures and leads the team at 16.1 points per game.
Kent State (10-2) has won two straight including a 103-64 victory over Hampton in its previous outing on Dec. 21. The Golden Flashes feature five players averaging in double figures led by junior forward Danny Pippen at 14.7 points.
Tonight marks the first meeting between the two programs on the hardwood.
Logan Lowery