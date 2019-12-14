Mississippi State is nine days removed from its 74-67 home loss to Louisiana Tech and now have final exams out of the way.
It’ll be basketball only for the Bulldogs for the next three weeks beginning today against Kansas State at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU as part of the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey.
MSU defeated Clemson 82-71 at the event last season. The Bulldogs are 6-2 this season and led by senior guard Tyson Carter averaging 17.9 points.
Kansas State (6-3) is the defending Big 12 champion and is coming off an 86-41 home victory over Alabama State on Wednesday. Senior forward Xavier Sneed tops the Wildcats with 15.1 points per game.
Mississippi State is 0-3 all-time against KSU, losing the previous meeting 78-67 in Manhattan in the opening round of the 1994 National Invitation Tournament.
Logan Lowery