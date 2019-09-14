STARKVILLE • Mississippi State made short work of Kansas State in Manhattan last season.
The Bulldogs rolled up 538 yards – including 384 on the ground – in a 31-10 victory while holding the Wildcats to only 213 total yards.
However, it will be a much different K-State team that travels to Starkville today for an 11 a.m. start on ESPN. New coach Chris Klieman has given the Wildcats a newfound confidence and has his team off to a 2-0 start after blowout wins against Nicholls and Bowling Green.
“Chris Klieman is one of the best coaches in the country at any level and I think his record indicates that,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
Klieman guided North Dakota State to four national championships over the past five years and enters today with a 23-game winning streak as a head coach. The Wildcats, coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in Bill Snyder’s final year, have outscored their first two opponents 101-14 while leading the nation in time of possession and ranking third in rushing yardage.
“This week does present a challenge because they’re big and physical up front,” said MSU coach Deke Adams. “We’ve got to match that physicality and strength and that’s the plan.”
One of the keys to the Bulldogs’ 2-0 start to the season has been tailback Kylin Hill. Hill currently ranks second in the country with 323 rushing yards and enjoyed a huge day on the ground against K-State last season.
Hill churned out a career-high 211 yards on 17 carries and scored three times against the Wildcats in Manhattan.
“It was basically all my O-lineman, they did all the grunt work,” Hill said. “They put in their work in the film room and I just followed my leads and got the job done.”
The biggest question for MSU this week is which quarterback will be handing the ball off to Hill?
Starting quarterback Tommy Stevens suffered an injury to his right shoulder in the second quarter of last week’s win against Southern Miss and did not return to the game.
Stevens was able to practice some this week but the Bulldogs also prepared back-ups Garrett Shrader, Keytaon Thompson and Jalen Mayden to play today in case Stevens is unable to start.
“I feel good,” Stevens said in his only media availability on Tuesday. “I think we were doing some things on Saturday just to be better safe than sorry.”
Shrader made his collegiate debut once Stevens went down last Saturday. The true freshman finished the day completing 7 of 11 passes for 71 yards and also rushed nine times for 16 yards and is confident if his number is called again today.
“Hopefully, (Stevens) ready to go but if not, then I’ll step in there,” Shrader said. “I’ll be just as comfortable and ready to produce just like he did last week.”