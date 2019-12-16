No. 15 Mississippi State will try to shake a two-game skid while also extending the nation’s longest road winning streak to 12 games when it travels to Louisiana today at 11 a.m.
It is the third straight season Vic Schaefer’s squad has played the Ragin’ Cajuns. The Bulldogs won 94-37 in Jackson in 2017 and again 104-36 in Starkville last year. MSU is 11-0 all-time against Louisiana including a 2-0 record in Lafayette.
The Bulldogs (8-2) are led by sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter with 14.7 points and 11 rebounds.
Louisiana is 6-2 on the year and coming off a 69-66 loss at North Texas on Dec. 7. Sophomore guard Brandi Williams tops the Ragin’ Cajuns averaging 16.3 points.
