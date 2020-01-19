A decade ago, not many would notice when Mississippi State and South Carolina would battle in women’s basketball.
Lately when the Bulldogs and Gamecocks gets together, it is must-see TV and a championship is usually up for grabs. Monday night will be another one of those memorable match-ups as the two top 10 teams meet in Columbia at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
“It has become a very competitive and tough rivalry,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “... It’s fun to be part of a rivalry that’s become meaningful. The thing about rivalries is, it’s hard to call something a rivalry if you don’t win one every now and then. And we’ve finally started winning in this particular one.”
As both teams started to rise through the conference ranks and onto the national radar, it was South Carolina that reached the pinnacle first. From 2011-17, the Gamecocks won 11-straight in the series, including the SEC Tournament title games in 2016 and 2017 and the national championship in 2017.
South Carolina also defeated MSU for the 2018 SEC Tournament Championship but the Bulldogs claimed the regular-season conference championship that year thanks to their 67-53 victory over the Gamecocks in Starkville.
State swept South Carolina last season, winning 89-74 at home and also 68-64 at Colonial Life Arena – a venue the Bulldogs hadn’t won in since 2010.
Veteran guard Jordan Danberry – who leads 10th-ranked Mississippi State averaging 14.2 points – understands the mindset that she and her teammates have to have to win on the road in this rivalry and extend the nation’s longest road winning streak to 15 games.
“We’re going in there expecting to win,” Danberry said. “We’re expecting to give it our all. Even though it’s a chaotic environment, we still have to get our jobs done. Having confidence is very important.”
Each team enters Monday night’s game undefeated in league play. MSU (16-2, 4-0 SEC) has won eight-straight games while No. 1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-0 SEC) is riding a 12-game winning streak with its only loss coming to then-No. 17 Indiana, 71-57, in the Paradise Jam tournament on Nov. 28.
Tall task ahead
“Dawn (Staley) does a great job with them and her kids are obviously playing at a really high level right now,” Schaefer said. “We’re probably playing a team that’s playing as well as anybody in the country right now so we’re going to have to be ready.”
Not only are the Gamecocks the nation’s top-ranked team but they also signed the No. 1 recruiting class this past cycle. Staley inked four five-star prospects among her five signees, including Aliyah Boston. The 6-foot-5 forward leads the team averaging 13 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.