Mississippi State and Texas Tech have both been part of the College World Series field for the past two seasons.
The Bulldogs and Red Raiders did not meet in Omaha either time but will play a highly anticipated two-game midweek series at MGM Park in Biloxi beginning tonight at 6. They will also meet again Wednesday at 5 p.m.
No. 17 MSU (10-4) is coming off a three-game sweep of Quinnipiac while fourth-ranked Texas Tech (16-1) posted a 5-0 showing last week, including three wins over Rice.
Junior left-hander Houston Harding (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will start for the Diamond Dogs today while the Red Raiders counter with sophomore southpaw Mason Montgomery (3-0, 1.93).
State is 2-3 all-time against Texas Tech, including a 4-2 victory last season as part of the Frisco Classic.
Logan Lowery