Mississippi State men's basketball has been on a bit of a hiatus but returns to action tonight hosting Louisiana Tech at 7.
It will be the first game for MSU (6-1) since it finished third at the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 24.
State has won 26 straight non-conference games at home – which leads the SEC – and has five players scoring in double figures. Senior guard Tyson Carter of Starkville leads the team averaging 17.6 points.
Louisiana Tech enters play at 5-2 with its only losses coming at Indiana and Creighton. The visiting Bulldogs are coming off a 78-57 victory over Samford Last Saturday.
Junior guard Kalob Ledoux tops LA Tech at 11.9 points per game.
Mississippi State is 10-4 all-time in the series and 7-1 in Starkville. MSU won the previous meeting 75-45 to open the 2007-08 season.
Logan Lowery