Southeastern Conference schedule-markers certainly did not make things easy for Mississippi State to start off the men’s basketball slate this season.
The Bulldogs begin the season at home on Jan. 4 but it’s against Auburn, the only SEC team to reach the Final Four last season. Next up for MSU is back-to-back road trips to Alabama and defending SEC champion LSU.
Ben Howland’s bunch will also close out the regular season by playing five of their final eight games on the road at Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Missouri and South Carolina.
The Bulldogs’ home-and-home opponents are 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Ole Miss, NIT teams Alabama and Arkansas as well as Missouri and South Carolina.
Additionally, State will host Georgia, Tennessee and Vanderbilt while traveling to Florida and Kentucky.
The Bulldogs will close out the season on March 7 against rival Ole Miss inside Humphrey Coliseum.
Unique this season is that the Bulldogs will be participating in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge for just the second time. Mississippi State travels to Oklahoma on Jan. 25, which is sandwiched between a home date with Arkansas and a road trip to Florida.
The Bulldogs’ lone appearance in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge was in its inaugural event during the 2013-14 season while Rick Ray was still the coach - losing at home to TCU, 71-61.
MSU posted a 10-8 record in conference play last season, its first winning SEC mark since 2011. The Bulldogs were the No. 6 seed for the SEC Tournament, which will once again be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mississippi State's SEC Schedule
January – Day. Date, Opponent, Time [CT], TV Network
Sat., Jan. 4, Auburn [SEC], 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Wed., Jan. 8, at Alabama [SEC], 6 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 11, at LSU [SEC], 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Tue., Jan. 14, Missouri [SEC], 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 19, Georgia [SEC], 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Wed., Jan. 22, Arkansas [SEC], 6 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 25, at Oklahoma [4], TBA
Tue., Jan. 28, at Florida [SEC], 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
February – Day. Date, Opponent, Time [CT], TV Network
Sat., Feb. 1, Tennessee [SEC], 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2, ESPNU
Tue., Feb. 4, at Kentucky [SEC], 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Sat., Feb. 8, Vanderbilt [SEC], 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tue., Feb. 11, at Ole Miss [SEC], 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/SEC Network
Sat., Feb. 15, at Arkansas [SEC], 12 p.m., SEC Network
Wed., Feb. 19, South Carolina [SEC], 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb. 22, at Texas A&M [SEC], 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
Tue., Feb. 25, Alabama [SEC], 8 p.m., SEC Network
Sat., Feb. 29, at Missouri [SEC], 2:30 p.m., SEC Network
March – Day. Date, Opponent
Tue., March 3, at South Carolina [SEC, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network]
Sat., March 7, Ole Miss [SEC, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network]
Wed., March 11-Sun., March 15 – SEC Tournament [Nashville, Tennessee]
Logan Lowery