Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team is out of the gate with a 4-0 start at home and have held the last three opponents to under 60 points.
Now the Bulldogs will test their mettle away from Humphrey Coliseum for the first time as they participate in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. MSU meets Tulane at 1 p.m. today on ESPNU in the first of three games at the event.
“We’re looking forward to playing in this tournament,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “Obviously it’s a great tournament with a great field with teams from all over.
“It’s a great opportunity to continue to improve, grow and test ourselves against really good competition.”
The Bulldogs will play on Friday against either Villanova or Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. and again on Sunday against Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Ohio or Utah.
Senior guard Tyson Carter continues to pace State in scoring at 16.5 points, one of four Bulldogs averaging in double figures.
Mississippi State’s opening opponent, Tulane, is 3-0 and coming off a 79-52 victory at home over Northwestern State last Saturday. Four Green Wave players are also averaging double digits in the scoring column led by junior guard Teshaun Hightower at 19.3 points.
The Bulldogs lead the series 55-39 against Tulane and claimed a 69-59 win in the last meeting on Dec. 19, 2015 in Starkville.
MSU WOMEN AT JSU
MSU’s 10th-ranked women’s basketball team is also off to a 4-0 and traveling for the first time tonight.
The Bulldogs play at Jackson State at 7, their first trip to the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center since 1992.
“We’re excited to have the chance to go down there,” said MSU coach Vic Schaefer. “This is what I like to do, I like to take these young ladies throughout the state and play all over the state and this was an opportunity for us to go down there and also grown the game and help Jackson State a little bit and we’re glad to do that.”
Mississippi State leads the country in scoring at 104.8 points per game and has averaged 123 points over the last two games. Sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter leads the Bulldogs producing 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds.
JSU is 1-3 on the year with two losses coming against Top 25 opponents Miami (83-68) and Indiana (91-51). Former MSU transfer Ameshya Williams is in her first season for the Lady Tigers and averaging 8.8 points per game.
The Bulldogs lead the series 14-11 against Jackson State, bbut the Lady Tigers hold a 7-2 edge at home. Mississippi State won the previous meeting 105-38 last year in Starkville.