STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s football team will see another game rescheduled this year.
The Mississippi State and Missouri football game, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, will now be postponed for a date yet to be determined.
The game was postponed for the purpose of facilitating the rescheduling of the Alabama at LSU and Arkansas at Missouri games from earlier this season. This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to play all of its 10 scheduled games.
Ole Miss at LSU and Alabama at Arkansas were also rescheduled from Dec. 5.
The cooperation and flexibility of our coaches, athletics directors and campus leaders along with the dedication of our student-athletes now provides the opportunity to reach this point in the season with the ability for each SEC team to play ten football games in 2020," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We knew before the season there would be interruptions and scheduling challenges related to COVID-19 and we will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible, with a continuing focus on determining an SEC champion."