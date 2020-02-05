STARKVILLE – Three-star wide receiver Rufus Harvey enjoyed a stellar senior season at Starkville High School, challenging A.J. Brown’s single-season school record with 75 catches for 1,066 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Harvey, however, wasn’t as highly coveted by colleges as Brown due to his diminutive size at only 5-foot-10 and 170-pounds. But there is no denying the production Harvey was able to have for the Yellow Jackets and his hometown university finally took notice.
Mississippi State offered the three-star wide receiver last Friday and after taking an official visit over the weekend, he committed on national signing day.
“Rufus was a guy we needed,” said MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. “He’s the body type we need and a skill set that we need and don’t have. We’re excited to have him in the fold here with us.”
In addition to his prolific receiving stats, Harvey also carried 21 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns and also completed two passes for 34 yards and another score.
“He’s a playmaker and a guy who kind of jumps off the screen and is really dynamic with the ball,” said MSU head coach Mike Leach.
Harvey was a first team All-State selection and is only the third 1,000-yard receiver in Starkville High School history.
Harvey previously committed to Arkansas State on Jan. 26 and also held offers from Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois, Nicholls State, Samford, South Alabama and Southern Miss.
COSTELLO IS COMING
Former Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello delighted many MSU fans on Monday by announcing he would be playing his final season for the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.
Costello started parts of three seasons for the Cardinal, including a junior campaign in 2018 in which he threw for 3,540 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and earning second team All-Pac-12 honors.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was also a two-year captain at Stanford and is a 63-percent passer over the course of his career with 6,151 yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
“K.J. might be a stranger to Mississippi but he really wasn’t to most of our offensive staff,” Leach said.
Costello entered the transfer portal in December and was contacted by Leach shortly after he arrived at Mississippi State last month.
“I was familiar with him coming out of high school,” Leach said. “Then we played against him. He was looking for a place where he could throw the ball more and we feel fortunate to have him.”
SOME WENT ELSEWHERE
Three-star defensive end Ben Key was the only prospect signed by former MSU coach Joe Moorhead in December that asked to be released from his letter of intent.
Key enrolled at Missouri soon after but wasn’t the only former Bulldog commitment that signed elsewhere.
South Pike wide receiver Alex Adams signed with LSU on Wednesday while safety Trenton Yowe of Calera, Alabama inked with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.
Additionally, running back La’Damian Webb – who was part of MSU’s class in 2018 – signed with Florida State out of Jones Junior College.